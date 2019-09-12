Democratic presidential hopefuls slug it out in Houston

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are shown on television monitors in the press room of the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019, in Detroit.

HOUSTON - All of the top contenders in the 2020 Democratic presidential race will be on the same stage for the first time Thursday night when they meet for the party's third primary debate.

In this round, the requirements to qualify were higher -- which winnowed what had been 20-candidate field spread over two nights down to a single, 10-candidate stage.

At the center of the stage, the front-runner in national polls, former Vice President Joe Biden, will be sandwiched between his two chief progressive foes in Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Meanwhile, seven other candidates mired in the single digits in polls -- California Sen. Kamala Harris, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar -- will all look for ways to break out, with the first states set to vote in the 2020 primary in less than five months.

Follow the debate below:

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.