LIVE STREAM: Democratic presidential candidates speak in Houston at 'She the People' forum

HOUSTON - Several of the candidates in the massive field of Democrats running for president will be in Houston on Wednesday to participate in the “She the People” forum.

Organizers said the event will focus on issues that are important to women of color.

The candidates scheduled to attend are New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at Texas Southern University.

Use the video player below to watch a livestream of the candidate forum.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.