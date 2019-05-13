China strikes back with higher tariffs on US goods

BEIJING - China is striking back at the United States as the trade war between the world's two biggest economies continues to escalate.

Beijing said Monday that it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods on June 1.

The move follows Friday's increase in U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports from 10% to 25%. The Trump administration moved to turn up the pressure on Beijing after months of trade talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

The Chinese government expressed "deep regret over the development" last week and pledged to take "necessary countermeasures."

The Trump administration's decision to impose new taxes on Chinese exports comes after the United States accused China of backtracking on commitments made during recent negotiations on trade.

Trump has repeatedly slammed China for indulging in what he says are unfair trade practices, particularly with regards to access to its giant market, intellectual property and technology transfers.

Dow futures were sharply lower on Monday after China said it will raise tariffs. China first imposed the tariffs last year.

Worries over the escalation of the trade spat with China just aren't going away.

Stock futures are sharply down, falling some 2% across the board for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Dow futures were more than 400 points lower.

Lily Lee contributed to this report.

