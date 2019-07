HOUSTON - The third Democratic presidential debate is headed to Houston.

It will be held on September 12 and 13, but it's not clear where the debate will be held.

The debate will be aired on ABC and Univision.

We're heading to Houston for the third Democratic presidential primary debate in September. See you soon, @texasdemocrats!



We're excited to join @ABC, in partnership with @UnivisionNews, on Sept 12-13. Tune in to catch our incredible candidates as they take the stage in Houston. https://t.co/9ChXPjcL4F — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 10, 2019

