Attorney General Merrick Garland faces grilling over range of crises, controversies

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday grew heated when Republican lawmakers grilled him on the prosecution of protesters on both sides of the abortion fight. The attorney general also fielded questions from senators about fentanyl prosecutions.

The Republican ire was focused on two fronts: that the Department of Justice hadn’t charged a single protester under a statue that makes it a crime to protest outside a Supreme Court justice’s home and that separately a Pennsylvania anti-abortion demonstrator had been charged under federal law.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, shouted that the DOJ “sat on its hands” by not charging a single protester outside the homes of justices in the wake of the Dobbs decision last year, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion access.

