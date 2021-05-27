AP sources: Staffing hampered response to prison suicide

Special investigative services Lt. Armando Cervantes, right, films protesters at the Federal Correctional Institution at Mendota during a demonstration over staffing shortages, near the prison entrance in Mendota, Calif., Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

WASHINGTON – The radios crackled with a frantic call for backup at a federal prison in California: An inmate was found hanging in his cell. Help was needed immediately.

But the prison, like many run by the U.S. government, is so chronically understaffed that other prison workers who would normally rush to the scene weren't able to leave posts where they were being forced to fill-in as correctional officers, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Monday's death was reminiscent of one of the worst crises in the history of the federal Bureau of Prisons — when Jeffrey Epstein took his own life while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York — and exemplifies the dangers of the agency’s severe staffing crisis, nearly three years after Epstein’s suicide cast a bright spotlight on an agency that has been besieged by serious misconduct in recent years.

The Associated Press reported last week that nearly one-third of federal correctional officer jobs in the United States are vacant, forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates. The expanded use of that practice, known as augmentation, has been raising questions about whether the agency can carry out its required duties to ensure the safety of prisoners and staff members while also putting in place programs and classes required under the law.

The 47-year-old inmate who died Monday at FCI Mendota, a medium-security prison just west of Fresno, was serving a more than four-year sentence for illegally reentering the United States after being deported. Juan Ramon Rodriguez-Barbosa was being held in the prison’s segregated housing unit and was found hanging by officers who were making their required checks of inmates in the unit every 30 minutes, the people familiar with the matter said. They could not discuss the details of the incident publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Bureau of Prisons said responding staff members “immediately initiated life-saving measures” and called for emergency medical crews, but Rodriguez-Barbosa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency insists that there was an immediate response to the medical call and an appropriate number of staff members responded. But there were others who normally would’ve responded to such a call and couldn’t.

At the time of the incident, about half of the prison's correctional officer posts were filled by workers whose regular duties do not include guarding inmates. The Bureau of Prisons says all prison workers are trained as correctional workers, regardless of position or job title. Fully staffed, there would have been more first responders rushing to the emergency call.

