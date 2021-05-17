The Latest: UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

CORRECTS DATE TO MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021, NOT TUESDAY, DEC. 3, 2019 - A sandal lies on the ground after a house was hit by early morning Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahyia, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed 15 kilometers (9 miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders as international diplomats worked to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds of people. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displaced have sought protection in 48 schools run by UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Dujarric said 41 education facilities have been damaged according to U.N. staff on the ground.

“The power supply across Gaza has been reduced to six to eight hours per day, on average, with a number of feeder lines not functioning,” he said. “That, in turn, disrupts the provision of health care and other basic services, including water, hygiene and sanitation.”

He said the World Food Program has started providing emergency assistance for more than 51,000 people in north Gaza.

CAIRO — An Egyptian health official says three Palestinian wounded arrived Monday at a hospital in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula for treatment.

The official says ambulances have transferred the three, including a child, from the Raffah crossing point to the al-Arish public hospital.

