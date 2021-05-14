California governor builds big budget plan on one-time cash

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his final budget proposal to the state Legislature. Newsom revealed his initial budget proposal in January. On Friday, May 14 he will update that proposal based on more than $100 billion in new money. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget plan would have California pay to send every 4-year-old to kindergarten, give broke college students a place to live, put more homeless people in hotel rooms, provide health insurance for older adults living in the country illegally, start a new polytechnic university, wipe out delinquent traffic tickets for poor people and give cash payments up to $1,100 to two-thirds of taxpaying adults.

The governor says it's all possible because the nation’s most populous state and the world’s fifth-largest economy is sitting on a mountain of new cash – a $100 billion surplus fueled by surging tax revenue and federal coronavirus aid.

On Friday, Newsom detailed his ambitious $267.8 billion budget that would reverse nearly all of his proposed budget cuts and tax hikes from a year ago at the start of the pandemic — one in a series of unrelenting major crises he has faced since taking office in early 2019. His popularity fell amid wildfires, blackouts, soaring unemployment and billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits paid by the state.

Critics of his policies and handling of the coronavirus gained enough signatures to trigger a recall election expected this fall.

So on Friday, it seemed Newsom could not help but marvel at his good fortune when he said the state is set up for “not just a comeback, but an extraordinary decade, arguably century, ahead.”

“We are trying to do things this state has talked about but never been able to accomplish because we’ve never had the resources to do it,” Newsom said, adding: “This is not a budget that plays small ball.”

But it is a budget on the edge. Nearly all of the $100 billion in extra money is a one-time surplus, meaning it won’t be available next year. Newsom and the Legislature have already approved a massive tax cut for small businesses that will reduce revenues by more than $6 billion over the next five years.

In the years to come, budget officials predict the state’s revenue will grow slightly while its expenses keep increasing. For now, they say the two sides of the budget will balance and not cause a deficit. But that leaves no room for error in a time when the pandemic has made it impossible to predict the future.

