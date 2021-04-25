Clear icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Politics

Defining numbers from Biden’s early days, from jobs to virus

Josh Boak

Associated Press

Tags: 
politics
,
Donald Trump
,
Government
,
Joe Biden
Full Screen
1 / 2

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss the American Jobs Plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s opening months in office have been a whirlwind of activity during the pandemic and the start of an economic recovery. He is facing a sharp increase in the number of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, the tragedy of mass shootings and lingering tensions over racial inequities, the environment and the legacy of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

A look at some defining numbers from his first 100 days in office:

2.67 million – Average number of vaccines administered daily during the past week, up from roughly 1.5 million when Biden was inaugurated.

4,380 – COVID-19 deaths on the day Biden became president, Jan. 20.

677 – COVID-19 daily death average for most recent seven-day period. All told, including before Biden’s presidency, 569,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

$1.9 trillion - Sum of the debt-financed coronavirus relief package that the administration says will help vaccinate the country and restore the 8.4 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

1.38 million - How many jobs have been added during the Biden presidency through March.

161 million - How many direct checks were sent to people as part of the relief package, nearly as many as previous payments approved during the Trump presidency despite tighter standards for qualifying.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.