LIVE: President Trump speaks from the White House
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has scheduled a Friday morning news conference.
It was not immediately clear what Trump plans to discuss, but the announcement of the news conference came shortly after the government said the unemployment rate dropped to 13% in May.
The presidential news conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream when it begins.
