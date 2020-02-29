LIVE BLOG: Democrats vote in South Carolina primary

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

South Carolina -- the first 2020 contest where African American voters are in the majority -- cast their votes for president Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is a clear favorite to win. While the other Democratic presidential candidates are hoping the primary will show inroads within the black community.

Between the South Carolina results and Super Tuesday around the corner, some experts expect a few candidates may drop out soon.

The polls in South Carolina closed at 6 p.m.

