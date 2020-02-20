54ºF

Politics

LIVE BLOG: 6 Democratic candidates square off in Las Vegas debate ahead of primary

Six Democratic candidates will be on stage for a debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020 ahead of the primary over the weekend.
HOUSTON – Six Democratic candidates square off Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada in what is the ninth debate so far.

This will be billionaire newcomer and former New York City mayor, Mike Bloomberg’s first time on a debate stage in this race and will be pitted against veteran debaters, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

