Watch: This video appears to show US airbase in Iraq being hit by missiles

CNN has posted what appears to be video from Iran’s Fars news at the moment missiles landed on the al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

You can see the video below.

Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, firing a series of surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

U.S. officials confirmed the strikes, though Iran only initially acknowledged targeting one base. There was no immediate word on injuries.