HOUSTON – Early voting for the Dec. 14 joint runoff election will begin Wednesday with a brief pause for Thanksgiving break, according to a release from the Harris County Clerk’s Office. There will be 33 polling locations around the county open for early voting and 385 locations on election day.

After the holiday weekend, early voting will resume on Monday, Dec. 2 and continue till Dec. 10. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Dec. 8 when they will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters do not need to go to assigned polling locations this election and they can vote in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in November, officials wrote. A list of polling locations is available on the Harris County Clerk’s website.

“A total of 389,494 people voted in the November 5th election out of the more than 2.3 million registered voters in Harris County,” officials wrote.

Voters can also apply for a ballot by mail and the last day to apply is Dec. 3. A sample ballot for the runoff is available on the Harris County Clerk’s website.

A key race to watch in this election is the race for Houston mayor. Incumbent mayor Sylvester Turner has been hotly pursued by challenger Tony Buzbee and the two ended up in a runoff after Turner failed to secure the required number of votes to win outright in November.

Other races that will be on the Dec. 14 runoff ballot include Houston City Council members, Houston Independent School District and Houston Community College board members and City of Bellaire council members.

One race that will be excluded from the runoff election is the race for Houston City Council District B after the candidate in third place filed a lawsuit demanding another candidate be disqualified for being a convicted felon. After a judge makes a decision in the lawsuit, officials will schedule a special election for the District B race.

A separate special election was set for Jan. 28, 2020 by the state for the race for House District 148, officials wrote.

More information about the Dec. 14 runoff is available on the Harris Votes website.