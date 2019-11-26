WASHINGTON, DC – John Bolton’s attorney is suggesting that a court order directing former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security official will appear.

Charles Cooper issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a federal judge ruled that McGahn must comply with a subpoena related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Cooper represents Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Bolton’s former deputy, Charles Kupperman.

Kupperman has sued, seeking a court order on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry or White House instructions that he not appear.

Cooper said Kupperman would continue to pursue his lawsuit. His statement didn’t explicitly mention Bolton, but Cooper has previously said Bolton could be added to the case.

This story has been corrected to reflect that McGahn is former White House counsel.