Police vehicle struck by suspected drunken driver while investigating road rage incident

SPLENDORA, Texas - Two people were arrested after a bizarre situation unfolded on U.S. 59 near Splendora on Wednesday.

Authorities said two drivers were speeding on the freeway when one of the drivers cut the other one off. The driver who was cut off, Douglas Cameron Thompson, 51, then fired three shots at the other driver, according to police.

The driver who was shot at followed Thompson until authorities were able to stop him.

While Thompson was being taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a suspected drunken driver crashed into the back of a Splendora police vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of that vehicle, 45-year-old Billy Maywald, was arrested for DWI, police said.

