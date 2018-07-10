Police stations duel in viral #LipSyncChallenge 'Uptown Funk' renditions

HOUSTON - The #LipSyncChallenge is reaching new heights of coordination and choreography as two police stations took on Bruno Mars' hit "Uptown Funk."

The Norfolk Police Department in Virginia and City of Monroe Police Department in Georgia had similar ideas in the unofficial contest to mimic Mars' moves in his music video.

The Norfolk Police Department’s video racked up millions of views on Facebook within hours of posting. The music video shows a police officer singing along to the pop star’s song with fellow officers and firefighters in the backup singers' role. To top it off, a police officer can be seen holding a baby while lip syncing toward the end of the video.

The City of Monroe’s Police Department added a little more flair to their music video, showing a couple dancing in the middle of a circle of the officers. The music video also has bloopers, showing off even more of the officers' sharp dance moves.

The two agencies are clearly winning in lip syncing, but the Norfolk Police Department is winning in views, with more than 16 million views on Facebook, compared to City of Monroe’s Police Department with more than 833,000 views as of this writing.

This unofficial #LipSyncChallenge and #LipSyncBattle contest aims to highlight public safety and improve law enforcement’s image, according to some characterizations.



