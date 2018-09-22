Chase leads to DWI arrest, police say

HOUSTON - A driver was arrested after leading Houston police on a short chase Friday night in southwest Houston.

Just before 10 p.m., a Houston police officer attempted to pull over a male driver in a red pickup for swerving in traffic on the Southwest Freeway, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

The chase ended on South Gessner Road at Highway 59 when the driver pulled into a parking lot and surrendered, according to police.

Officers gave the man a field sobriety test, which police said he failed.

The man was arrested and charged with DWI, according to police.

The driver was not identified.

