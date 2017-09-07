Police shoot, kill tiger running loose in neighborhood

A tiger is shot and killed in a Georgia neighborhood.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A tiger that was running loose on a Georgia highway has been shot and killed, police said.

Henry County Police Department Capt. Joey Smith said drivers reported seeing a tiger early Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge -- about 20 miles southeast of Atlanta. Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

More News Headlines

Police responded to a nearby neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m. when residents reported seeing the tiger there.

Smith said the Department of Natural Resources and Animal Control were en route when the tiger began chasing a dog. He said police then shot and killed the tiger. The dog survived.

Smith said he estimates the tiger was full-grown.

It's unknown where the tiger came from.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.