Police seek public's help finding caretaker who is wanted for hurting a child

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division is asking for the public's help locating a fugitive who is wanted for injurying a child.

On February 18, Houston Police officers received a report of possible child abuse from Child Protective Services in the 6300 block of Rampart Street.

Police said Seron Moore was the caretaker of the child (while the victim's mother was at work). The victim sustained multiple injuries while under the care of Moore, including skull fractures, multiple rib fractures and a broken leg. As a result, the victim was put on a ventilator and required several months of rehabilitation.

Moore is a 27-year-old black male, weighs 155-160 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may have fled to California.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information. Call 713-222-8477 with info.

