Police search for suspects after man found shot to death at apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police search for suspects after a man was found shot to death in a courtyard at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, investigators said.

Around 11 p.m Friday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at the corner of Gulfton Drive and Fondren Road in southwest Houston. They discovered a man in his twenties lying in a courtyard with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Investigators said they found multiple shell casings and personal items at the scene.

A motive remains unclear and an investigation into the shooting death is ongoing.

Houston police said they are searching for three to four people in connection to the case.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.



