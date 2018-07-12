Police search for shooter after man shot to death near NRG Stadium

HOUSTON - Houston police said they are searching for the man responsible for shooting another man to death on Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Tweety's Diamond Inn hotel at 9998 South Main St. around 2:50 p.m.

When they arrived at the hotel, police said they found the body of James Stewart, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, surveillance video showed a black man, possibly in his mid-20s, with a skinny build, medium complexion and medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a green multicolored long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, according to police. Police said this person is a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

