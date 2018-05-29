Police search for mother of 2 children found wandering in southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for the mother of two children found wandering by themselves inside a Southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Turtle Pointe Apartments in the 8100 block of Richmond Avenue.

A resident spotted the two little boys, ages 2 and 3, walking near their apartment around noon.

Police said the mother was seen about two hours prior leaving the apartment complex.

Officers said the door to the apartment was unlocked when they arrived.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene to make sure the children were physically OK.

"We were able to take the kids make sure the kids were checked out, they're doing fine," said HPD Sgt. Miller.

Investigators removed the children from the scene and said they would likely end up in Child Protective Service custody until their parent or another relative is located.

