Police search for missing juvenile

HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for Robert Warren, a missing juvenile who was last seen on March 19 leaving the Child Protective Services Center at the 6300 block of Chimney Rock. Police are unaware of where he was going but said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

Warren is 5 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons unit at 832-394-1840.

