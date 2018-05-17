Police search for man after skimmer found on Stafford ATM

STAFFORD, Texas - Police are searching for a man who is believed to have installed a credit card skimmer at a store in Stafford.

WATCH: Stafford ATM skimmer suspect caught on surveillance video

On May 2, around 5:50 p.m., a customer at the Circle K at 2939 S. Main St. was using the ATM when they discovered the skimmer.

After reviewing surveillance video, officials said a man entered the store several hours earlier and possibly placed the skimmer on the machine.

The man is described as white, about 6 feet tall with black hair and beard. He was wearing a black shirt, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, ripped jeans and black socks. He was driving a vehicle that officials described as a 2000-2004 silver Audi four-door station wagon with a sun roof and luggage rails but no front license plate.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact the Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950 or 281-261-3987.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.