Police search for gunman after drive-by shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officers were searching for a gunman Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting in a southwest Houston neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Darlinghurst Drive near White Heather Drive.

Houston police said they have established a perimeter in the area while they search for the gunman.

A KPRC 2 crew at the scene reported dozens of police cars were in the area.

Police did not immediately say whether anyone was injured by the gunfire.



