HOUSTON - One person was shot in the arm, leg and face Wednesday night in a shooting in west Houston, police said.

Police said they were called just before 9 p.m. to the 2400 block of Gray Falls Drive, where several people were outside of an apartment complex.

Multiple people were shooting at each other, police said.

Police are working to learn more about this shooting.

