HOUSTON - As many as three people have been wounded in a shooting at a barbershop in southeast Houston, according to police.

The violence erupted around 12:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Sunbeam Street near Ashville Drive.

Police said a group of males opened fire on the barbershop.

One person was shot in the hand and in the leg.

The extent of the injuries suffered by others is unknown at this time.

