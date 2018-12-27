News

Police said victim of tire shop shooting in SW Houston was 7-year-old

By Sandra Gonzalez

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a shooting at a tire shop in Southwest Houston, where a 7-year-old boy has been wounded by gunfire.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South Loop West, when the boy's father and another man were arguing and a gun was discharged.

The boy was shot in the arm and the father took him to Texas Children's Hospital.

Police arrested a man.

In a tweet, police said the boy's wound is minor, and he's expected to be okay.

 

 

 

 

 

