Open gate, lights on inside prompt disturbance reports at Joseph Pappas' home, officials say

Harris County authorities at the scene of Joseph Pappas' house in Westbury on Aug. 2, 2018.

HOUSTON - Law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a disturbance Thursday at the Westbury home of Joseph Pappas, according to an NBC correspondent.

According to the correspondent, a neighbor called in the disturbance around 9 p.m. when they noticed that a back gate was open.

Harris County Precinct 5 constables arrived at the house to investigate, according to the correspondent.

PHOTOS: Disturbance reported at Joseph Pappas' home on Aug. 2, 2018

Neighbors said a light was on inside the house, but it is not clear if the light was on a timer.

Authorities blocked off the streets of the neighborhood, the correspondent said.

It is not clear what caused the neighbor to make the call.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.