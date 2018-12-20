Police release video of three suspected carjackers

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has released video of three suspected carjackers, and they are hoping the public can help identify them.

The car was taken on Oct. 31 around 6:30 a.m., when a man parked his car in the 7400 block of Wanda Lane in southwest Houston and exited the car to speak to a friend while the motor was still running, police said.

The man noticed "three kids" with backpacks were watching his car, according to police.

The driver ran to the restroom quickly, and that's when those three males got into his car and took off, according to police.

The man ran after his car, and police said one of the three males inside pointed a gun at him.

The video was captured when the car was ditched in the 4000 block of Providence Street in east Houston.

If you recognize any of these three males, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

