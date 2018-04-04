Police release body camera video, 911 calls of controversial arrest

FORT WORTH, Texas - Video of a violent arrest in Texas went viral when it was shared on social media.

KTVT reported the suspect, Forest Curry, 35, was having a seizure and police were called after he became violent with responding medical personnel.

Curry is seen on video running from police. The chase lasts three blocks before ending in a scuffle in the street.

At first, two officers pin Curry down as he struggles and fights their attempts to put him in handcuffs. That's when a bystander recorded video of one officer throwing punches and another using his knees.

Witnesses screamed at the officers accusing police of going too far.

The department described the blows as "distractive strikes" learned in the academy, meant to preoccupy a person while an officer can apply handcuffs. They are trained to avoid the face, neck and other sensitive areas.

It took a total of five officers nearly five minutes get Curry in handcuffs.

Emergency personnel said they were sent to the scene of a seizure, which afterward medics attributed to drug use.

While Curry's attorneys are waiting for proof of that, they’re accusing Fort Worth police of brutality.

"It was always a medical situation,” Michael Campbell, Curry’s attorney, said. “It only turned criminal when the police put their hands on Mr. Curry."

The EMS workers who were first on the scene say they found Curry and another man passed out in a stairwell. They say Curry tried to attack them when they woke the men up.

