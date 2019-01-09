Police need help identifying two robbers captured on surveillance video

HOUSTON - Police are looking for two men who robbed a Mobil gas station in Northeast Houston. The incident was captured on video

The robbery occurred Friday, Nov. 2, after 1:30 a.m. when two masked men entered the gas station in the 5800 block of N.Sam Houston Parkway. One of the men was carrying a gun.

In the video, one of the robbers is seen pointing a gun at the clerk, while the other robber stays at the door as a lookout. That robber goes behind the counter, forces the clerk to open the register and takes cash. Both masked men then flee the station.

Both robbers are described as black men in their early to mid-20s, about 5-feet, 9 inches tall and between 160 and 200 pounds. The armed robber was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans and a ski mask on his face.

The other man was wearing a dark hoodie, white shorts and had a mask on his face.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is urged to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

