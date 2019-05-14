Man's body found floating in White Oak Bayou, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in White Oak Bayou Monday morning.

Police found the man's body floating around 9:30 a.m. in the bayou close to the Crockett Street Bridge over North Interstate 45 at 100 Hogan St.

VIDEO: Body found in White Oak Bayou

The man is described as black, 40 to 60 years old. Police said he was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white windbreaker and size 11 basketball-type shoes. He had several tattoos, including the following on his arms: RIP Cleo, RIP James RH, Lil B, and a Grim Reaper wearing a jester hat with four ace playing cards. He also had a feeding tube in his stomach and a tracheotomy.

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.