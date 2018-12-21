Police looking for shooter after man shot several times while sitting in car

HOUSTON - A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in southwest Houston near Sign Street and Nickel.

The man was sitting in his vehicle, parked on the side of the street, when another person started shooting at him, hitting him several times, once in the face, police said.

Officials said he managed to get out of his car and walk down the street to a nearby home where he banged on the door and asked for help.

According to authorities, the homeowners called 911 and the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are now searching for the gunman and are asking anyone with information to please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.