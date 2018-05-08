Police issue warning about phony "Motion Picture Use Only" $20 bills

BRENHAM, Texas - Police are warning people that counterfeit $20 bills have been circulating recently in Texas.

The Brenham Police Department noted the counterfeit bills sport a "MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" label on both sides of the bill.

According to a Facebook post on the police department’s page, the bill pictured was passed at a Brenham business and authorities are investigating.

The department issued this warning: “If you work in a business that receives cash payments, please be vigilant and use extra caution to ensure the authenticity of all money exchanged.”

KPRC2 found the funny money for sale on Amazon for $9.80.

