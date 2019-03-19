Police investigating after shooting near Houston CAN Academy

Police are investigating after a shooting took place while students were being dropped off at the Houston CAN Academy Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend were dropping off the girlfriend’s son at the school and the girlfriend’s family was in the area.

Officers said a dispute broke out between the boyfriend and the girlfriend’s brother. During the dispute, the boyfriend shot at the brother, police said.

Authorities said the boyfriend fled the scene with his girlfriend in a black BMW.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities said the shooter has been identified, but they have not yet released his name.

Police said they are waiting for the district attorney to accept a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Commander Guinn-Shaver provides information on shooting at Houston Can Academy on Hardy https://t.co/xFvPpt2meo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 19, 2019

