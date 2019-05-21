Police investigating after man shot, killed at northeast Houston apartment complex

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a northeast Harris County apartment complex.

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a northeast Harris County apartment complex.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the Haverstock Hill Apartments on Aldine Bender Road near Lee Road.

The 25-year-old man was in the complex’s courtyard and was responsive and surrounded by witnesses when authorities arrived, deputies said.

Authorities said he had been shot twice, once in the foot and once in the hip. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police the man had been seen driving a white pickup truck earlier Monday evening.

Authorities were able to locate the truck, which had multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side, deputies said.

Authorities said they do not believe the man lived at the complex and they are talking to people who knew him to find out why he was there.

There are surveillance videos in the area and investigators are working to obtain the footage in an effort to learn more about the shooting.

Authorities said they also recovered several shell casings from the parking lot and courtyard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

