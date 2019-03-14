Police investigating after man found shot in apartment parking lot

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, an off-duty officer who was nearby heard a gunshot around 2 a.m. Thursday at the Magnolia Grove Apartment Complex.

When he went to investigate, authorities said, the officer found a man who had been shot in the parking lot.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he died, police said.

The gunman fled the scene. Authorities are looking for clues that could lead to charges or an arrest.

Investigators are also working to determine a motive for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



