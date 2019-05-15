Woman found stabbed to death in home near Missouri City identified

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death at a home in Missouri City.

The incident was reported at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at 8339 Quail Shot Drive.

Houston police said Tiffany Uzor, 40, was found dead on the living room floor with multiple stab wounds.

An unidentified man called 911 and reported the stabbing, police said.

Two homes were roped off by police tape, and neighbors told KPRC2 reporter Vincent Crivelli they are puzzled.

They said a family has lived at the home for about a year. They said the people are quiet, keep to themselves and have never caused problems.

Investigators are working to learn more details about the stabbing in order to identify a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

