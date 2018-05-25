Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Police said Friday they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a northwest Houston apartment.

The incident was reported about 8:40 a.m. at an apartment complex on T.C. Jester Boulevard and West Little York Road.

Houston police said in a tweet that a witness reported hearing a gunshot.

A woman was found dead on the patio and a man was found dead inside, police said. The man appeared to have shot himself, police said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

