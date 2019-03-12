Police identify woman's beaten body, person of interest

HOUSTON - Houston police have identified a woman's beaten body that was found in a southeast Houston field last week.

Authorities have also identified a person of interest, who remains at large.

The body of Angel Mario Peckham, 21, was found Friday near the corner of Sandy Hook and Binghampton drives.

About an hour before her body was found, a caller told police a female friend was inside an apartment in the 3900 block of Arlington Square Street and appeared to be dead, authorities said.

Investigators found nothing inside the apartment, but they are now looking for the man who leases the unit. Police towed away a white SUV that they said belongs to the man for whom they are looking.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

