Police found man tied to bed when they arrested Toronto serial killer

TORONTO - When police arrived to arrest a serial killer last year in Toronto, officers found a man tied to his bed.

New alleged details revealed in the case of Bruce McArthur, 67, indicate investigators also found eight folders on his hard drive -- each labeled with the name of a different man. Those folders contained photos of the men -- both alive and dead -- in macabre poses. A ninth folder was named for the man tied to the bed.

Those details came out in court this week during the sentencing hearing for McArthur.

McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in January.

McArthur was first arrested last January when he was charged with the murder of two men who had gone missing in 2017. Since then, police have investigated locations around Toronto where McArthur worked as a landscaper. The investigation led to murder charrge after murder charge.

McArthur pleaded guilty to killing Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

