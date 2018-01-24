Police find mother passed out after 3-year-old daughter found riding scooter alone outside

HOUSTON - A woman faces a child endangering charge after police said her 3-year-old daughter was found alone outside and was riding her scooter.

The little girl was found Saturday in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1600 block of East TC Jester Boulevard with her mother nowhere to be found, Houston police said. A neighbor who nearly hit the young girl in the parking lot, took her to the leasing office of the apartment complex, police said.

The manager there recognized the young girl and took her back to her apartment where she found the mother, identified as Leslie Marie Chane, passed out inside, police said. Police are working to determine if Chane was impaired in any way.

The child was turned over to her father, police said.

Chane is out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond, court records show.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.