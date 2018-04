HOUSTON - A previously-missing 13-year-old boy was found safe Saturday, Houston police said.

The boy was found in Pasadena by Pasadena police but was taken into protective care, officials said.

Before he was reported missing, Andrew Navarrete was last seen in the 7400 block of Bradford Street.

Since Navarrete is a minor, Houston police released limited information about him.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.