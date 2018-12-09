Police dog just didn't care for snow boots

RAPID CITY, S.D. - It's December and that means the weather can be fierce, especially in South Dakota.

That's why members of the Rapid City Police Department decided to buy new snow boots for one of its team members, a police dog.

Jary is a Belgian Malinois, who joined the team in 2016.

Jary was a little unsure about his newest accessory.

Officers can be heard encouraging Jary, who eventually seemed to get the hang of his paw wear.

All silliness aside, it's important to remember that pets get cold, just like humans.

If you take them out into the elements, make sure they're properly bundled up.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.