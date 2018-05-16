Police chase ends with arrest in west Houston

HOUSTON - A police chase that began Wednesday in northwest Harris County ended with an arrest in west Houston.

The chase was first reported about 3 p.m. near North Sam Houston Tollway and Veterans Memorial Drive.

By 3:11 p.m., the chase passed Clay Road heading southbound on the tollway.

By 3:22 p.m., the driver was taken into custody after getting stuck in traffic at Briar Forest Drive and Beltway 8.

Houston police said the chase began after the vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery near Willowbrook Mall.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.