A police chase ended with two arrests in north Houston on July 11, 2019.

HOUSTON - Two people are in custody after a police chase on Houston’s north side.

The chase occurred early Thursday afternoon on I-45 northbound.

At least eight law enforcement vehicles were following a black sedan, which exiting the freeway at Parramatta.

After several more minutes of driving on side streets, the chase ended at an apartment complex in the 990 block of Cypress Station.

There is no word yet on what started the pursuit.



