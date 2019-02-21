Police chase stolen ambulance as driver makes bizarre threats over radio

A man is in custody after police said he stole an ambulance and led them on a slow-speed chase through northeast Harris County, Feb. 21, 2019.

CROSBY, Texas - A man is in custody after police said he stole an ambulance and led them on a slow-speed chase through northeast Harris County.

Officers said the man stole the ambulance from the Kingwood Medical Center around 3:20 a.m. Thursday before leading police on a chase that ended in the Crosby area.

Authorities said the man was picked up in the Crosby area for an “unknown problem” and was compliant as he was transported to the Kingwood Hospital.

When they arrived at the hospital, the man – who had shown no signs of violence – was able to break away from the paramedics and steal the ambulance.

The man then came over the police scanners and started threatening to kill everyone and talking about God and aliens and how they are coming to get him, police said.

Police said the chase started in the Kingwood area and lasted nearly an hour. At some point during the chase, police threw out spike strips, which hit the ambulance’s right front tire.

Despite the flat tire, the man kept driving until reaching the Crosby area, at which point he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

He did not get very far before police were able to apprehend him.

According to authorities, the man was high on an unknown substance during the time of the incident and drove to Crosby because he lives in the area.

Authorities said he was transported to another area hospital after the incident.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.