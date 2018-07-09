Nearly naked man leads police on slow chase from Fort Bend County into Houston

HOUSTON - A nearly naked man was arrested after a slow-speed chase that began Monday in Fort Bend County and ended in Houston.

Officers began following the man, who is believed to have mental issues, just after 8:30 a.m. Monday from a McDonald’s in Fort Bend County.

Officers chased the driver eastbound on Beechnut toward the I-610 Loop before the chase ended just before 9 a.m. in the 7600 block of Fannin. The driver, who got out of the pickup wearing only his underwear, was taken into custody.



